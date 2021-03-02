OlympAfrica visits proposed development site for youth centre in Ruai

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Olympafrica Youth Center programmes manager Yaye Ndiate Sall,R, with the Nairobi County CEC for sports and Education Janet Ouko,L, tour the site for the proposed development of Olympafrica Youth centre in Ruai,Nairobi.

 

The Olympafrica Centre has toured the proposed development site for the Olympafrica Youth Centre in Ruai, Nairobi County.

The Program Manager of OlympAfrica Centre, Mrs. Yaye Ndiate Sall paid visit to the land allocated to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, NOC-K,   for the construction of the Ksh.38 million talent development centre.

Mrs. Ndiate was accompanied by Nairobi County Executive for Education, Youth and Sports Janet Ouko, as well as NOC-K officials.

Ndiate, expressed the desire of seeing the establishment of the youth centre saying it will fill the gap existing in talent tapping and growth in the country.

‘OlympAfrica is an international organization that has been existing for 25 years, we have centers in most countries in Africa, and we have been talking about Nairobi for some time now. We are happy to see now that things are moving and we are going to put up our centre here. Nairobi is a hub with a youthful population, therefore Kenya should have a lot of OlympAfrican Centres’’, Ndiate said.

A view of the construction site for the Olympafrica Youth Centre in Ruai,Nairobi County

 

The county Executive for sports Janet Ouko, reiterated  the County Government’s commitment to establishing the centre.

‘I thank the team that came from Dakar and the Nairobi County leadership for moving this with a lot of speed and facilitating the partnership to the effect that on Wednesday we are going be witnessing the signing of the MOU so that the works can begin here in earnest. This is going to be life changing for the community socially, economically. We are looking forward to working together for the success of the project’’,Ouko remarked.

OlympAfrica and the national Olympic committee will sign a pact with the county government of Nairobi  which will pave way for the beginning of the construction work of the youth centre.

