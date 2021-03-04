Olympafrica Youth Centre:Olympafrica, NOC-K and Nairobi County sign MOU

The national Olympic committee of Kenya, NOC-K, signed a memorandum of understanding, MOU, with the Nairobi County Government for the establishment of Olympafrica Youth centre .

The county government has donated 6 acres of land in Ruai, Nairobi where the centre which will be funded by Olympaafrica will be constructed.

The MOU was signed by Olympics Kenya President Dr. Paul Tergat & Nairobi County Governor Ann Kananu. Visiting OlympAfrica Director of Programs Mrs. Ndiate Sall, also witnessed the signing ceremony.

Olympafrica will provide seed funding for the complex, whereas Olympics Kenya will take up the operational cost.

The centre is expected to greatly boost the tapping and growth of talent among the youth in the country.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya chairman Paul Tergat remarked:

‘Together, we are impacting generations and creating a legacy that’s sustainable and beneficial,’ Dr. Tergat.

NOC-K acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku appealed to other county governments to follow suit in expressing intrest to be homes to the centres.

‘We have been talking about transforming the youth, and this is one of the ways to transform them. As for the next steps, we’ll start putting together the plan, the IOC has been promoting through Agenda 2020 cheaper ways of bringing sports to the community. We will therefore be looking at a simple, practical ways to introduce sports to the youth, so that we can start as soon as possible’’,Mutuku remarked.

At its completion the Centre will feature a multi-purpose indoor gymnasium, a running track, football field, restaurant, volleyball, basketball, handball, tennis courts and swimming pool.

In addition, it will have hostels, a health centre, spectator stands/bleachers and a perimeter wall.

It’s main objective is to provide easily accessible sports for disadvantaged youth as well as advance social development through sport.

The Centers have been established and are operational in 37 other African countries.