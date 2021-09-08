Shehzana Anwar, an Olympian in Archery, has been awarded a scholarship to study an Executive Master of Arts in Olympic Studies at German Sport University, Cologne for the period 2021-2023.

Shehzana also known as ‘Kuki’, who was the flag bearer for Kenya in the Rio 2016 Olympics has been representing the country in archery since 2005, and came to the peak of her career when she qualified to play at the Olympics.

‘This is an incredible opportunity; I almost didn’t know what to do with it. Olympics has been my dream since childhood, therefore to be able to be an athlete at the Games, and now to be given an opportunity to further my knowledge in Olympic Studies is incredible.’

‘I just need to plan this seed now and see where it grows’, Says Kuki.

She landed the award following a successful application among her peers. She is currently a coach in Archery and a psychologist having studied B.A Psychology at United States International University in Kenya.

Kuki starts on the journey of the Masters course this September, The scholarship is offered through Olympic Solidarity.

With its international nature of instructors as well as students, this is a great opportunity for Shehzana to build on her sports management career that she decided to taken on; she is currently the interim chairperson of Kenya Archery Sports Organization.

Halima Bakari, is another candidate who has landed the prestigious opportunity to study MEMOS (Executive Masters in Sports Organizations Management) with a scholarship awarded by Olympic Solidarity through NOC-K.

Halima who is a sports administrator and currently serves in the coaching commission of Kenya Volleyball Federation & the NOC-K Women in Sports Commission is one in 30 candidates in her class selected competitively from 125 applicants internationally, having successfully presented a project that fulfilled the universities’ requirements.

MEMOS is an international masters program in management of sports organizations. The objective is to help professionals working in sports develop knowledge required to better manage their organizations.

Halima states of the program,

‘MEMOS is a project based course, offered over one year, with a mix of residential training and personal project. The modules are organised in different cities and the entire course work is facilitated by over 10 professors from the best sports universities in the world in close cooperation with leaders and professionals of international sport.’