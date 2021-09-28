Faith Kipyegon named  Sports Personality for month of August

Back-to-back1500m Olympic Champion Faith Kipyegon is the LG Sport’s Personality for the month of August.

The mother-of-one successfully defended her 1500m gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games in a new Olympic record of 3:53.11, beating Great Britain’s Laura Muir and Dutch star Sifan Hassan.

Faith Kipyegon is the @LGE_EastAfrica/@OfficialSJAK Sports Personality of the Month of August 2021. pic.twitter.com/IttZxa4rUi — Daniel N Wahome (@MistaWahome) September 28, 2021

To win the monthly award, Kipyegon went home with a state-of-the-art LG Artificial Intelligence washing machine worth Ksh92,000 and a glittering trophy engraved with her name.

“I am so surprised about this award. It has never happened before. Being the off season, Coach Patrick Sang called me and said that there is an urgent meeting. Little did I know I was to receive this award. It is an inspiration for me and my teammates at the camp,” Kipyegon said.

Kipyegon was voted the best ahead of the men’s marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, women’s Peres Jepchirchir who both won gold in Tokyo Olympics as well as 800m gold medalist Emmanuel Korir.

Also in the nominees were World Under-20 Walk champion Heristone Wanyonyi, 100m sensational Ferdinand Omanyala and World Under-20 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

Kipyegon also becomes the fourth female athlete in 2021 to lay hands on the coveted award, previously won by the likes of Kipchoge, Geoffrey Kamworor, Kenya sevens star Jacob Ojee and 800m Commonwealth champion Wycliffe Kinyamal among others.