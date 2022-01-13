Olympic Champion Jepchirchir wins Sports Personality of November

Olympic marathon gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir has been named the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Personality for for the month of November.

Jepchirchir won the award after her sizzling performance in November, where she beat a seasoned deep field to win the New York City Marathon in 2 hours, 22 minutes, 39 seconds ahead of compatriot Viola Lagat.

Jepchirchir beat top stars to the award like the men’s New York marathon winner, Albert Korir, Tennis sensational Angela Okutoyi, who won the 2021 Africa U-18 Championship and Rally champion Baldev Chager.

Other nominees were Kenya Sevens player Herman Humwa, Lucy Cheruiyot who won Mexico City Marathon and Perister Bosire who won gold in the over 78 kg division at the Dakar African Judo Open.

Speaking after receiving the award, a jolly Jepchirchir said the award will motivate her to a better season this year which will be headlined by the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.

“I am so happy to be recognized by LG, I feel so honored, this is a big inspiration to me ahead of the busy season. This washing machine has come in handy and I thank LG and SJAK for that,” an elated Jepchirchir said.“I am so happy I was even thinking of buying a washing machine, and here it has come. I have started preparations for Boston Marathon, I know it is a tough course and race but I will do my best to be in the podium,” the Olympic Champion said.She added, “I will be happy if I will be selected to represent my country at the World Athletics Championships in USA, Oregon

Jepchirchir has been having a successful season, having won the Olympic marathon gold in Tokyo in August.

Her outstanding performance saw here honored with the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW)during the Jahmhuri Day celebrations by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In addition to winning the Olympic gold in 2:27:20 on a sweltering day in Japan, she was theWorld Half Marathon Championships winner, running 1:05:16 in October 2020.In December last year, she ran her marathon PB, 2:17:16, in winning the Valencia