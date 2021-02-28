Olympic marathon team preps boosted by NOC-K funding

The national Olympic Committee of Kenya ,NOC-K, have boosted the national men’s marathon team by sponsoring their preparations ahead of their participation in this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya chairman Paul Tergat gave the Ksh.1,000,000 to the team.

Athletics Kenya has named a star-studded team of four ladies and four men who will make up Team Kenya for the marathon event that will take place at Sapporo Odori Park, Japan, on Saturday 7th August and Sunday 8th August respectively.

The team is comprised of the world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who will be defending his title following his triumph in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Others named in the men’s team include: 2019 world marathon bronze medalist – Amos Kipruto, 2019 Boston & Chicago Marathons winner Lawrence Cherono, and the 2020 London Marathon second place finisher Vincent Kipchumba

The ladies’ team on the other hand comprises of two-times London Marathon champion & marathon world record holder, Brigid Kosgei, 2019 World marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich ,world half marathon champion and record holder Peres Jepchirchir

Multiple world champion Vivian Cheruiyot completes the women’s team.

Ruth Chepngetich who received the cheque on behalf of the Kenyan team expressed optimism of the team doing better at this year’s games.

‘‘preparations are going on well, I want to make sure that I bring gold for Kenya. As part of my preparations, I am planning to attend one international race in April. We will work as a team, and I am urging the rest of my team mates to work hard, to make sure we bring the medals to Kenya’’, Ruth said.

Dr. Tergat re-assured the marathon team of NOC-K’s full support.

‘’ As NOC-K we will spare nothing to ensure that we give you the technical support that you require from our end so that you can achieve your career dreams. we demonstrate this commitment with financial support for your training logistics going forward. Now the real work has just begun for you as you singularly and as a team put all your focus and plans to the ultimate prize of a medal in Tokyo’’, Tergat remarked.