Olympic Primary School learners set to benefit from Ksh 66M astro-turf field

Over 5,500 learners in Olympic Primary School in Kibra are set to benefit from a fully-fledged 24-hour multipurpose pitch.

This project will cost Ksh over 66 million and will not only benefit the learners in the school but also serve the broader Kibra community. The project goes beyond grass and turf; it’s about nurturing dreams, creating opportunities, and building a brighter future for Kenya through sports.

During the groundbreaking ceremony of the #488ForKibra project, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said “commodities used to upgrade such community projects like this shouldn’t be subjected to taxes. I would like Governor Johnson Sakaja to make sure that the county government supports this project fully.’

Kibra MP Hon Peter Orero and Cynthia Nyamai who is the Head of Restoring Issachar’s Generation East Africa (RIG EA) were also in attendance.

The project which is being spearheaded and funded by RIG East Africa, a Christian organization, is focused on community building and outreach projects.

Sifuna went on to congratulate RIG East Africa for this initiative of creating a one-of-a kind project that will have a ripple effect to the Kibra Community at large

Speaking at the function, Orero recognized the RIG EA initiative and thanked them for choosing Kibra for the project. “Education is an equalizer but talent can take someone to greater heights. Now Kibra will also enjoy what other counties enjoy.’’

The field will serve both the students at Olympic Primary School and the Kibra community.

Nyamai on her part made some declarations over Kibra noting that the field will be refurbished into a 24-hour use, multipurpose pitch with Astro-Turf, bleachers, park benches, lightning, ablution facilities and a tuck shop.

“It will have international standards that will attract international tournaments and give Kibra a face-lift by changing the narration,” she averred.

In conclusion, Nyamai said that her ministry is getting into partnership with Kibra residents by creating job opportunities to work on the project and make it a reality.

Also in attendance were RIG Member, Sarangombe MCA, Lawrence Otieno Odhiambo, the Chief and Kibra residents