Olympic Qualifier: Harambee Starlets to face Ghana in return leg

The national women’s soccer team, Harambee Starlets intensified their training ahead of their return leg, second round 2020 Olympics qualifier against Ghana.

Starlets who forced a barren draw last Friday in Accra host the second leg on Tuesday at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani as head coach David Ouma expressed optimism of the team registering an impressive result that will see them advance to the third round of the qualifiers.

A winner of the two legged encounter will face either Zambia or Botswana with the victor advancing to the fourth round of the qualifiers.