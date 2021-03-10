Olympics Kenya flags off table tennis team to qualifiers

Olympics Kenya has today flagged off the national table tennis team that will be participating in the final trials for the Tokyo Olympic games in Doha, Qatar from 11th to 18th March, 2021.

The Treasurer, Mr. Eliud Kariuki and Executive Member Ms. Winnie Kamau, handed the team kits today at the Goan Institute and wished the Kenyan contingent success in Doha.

The team has been in a non-residential camp at the Institute since last month.

Brian Mutua who is a scholarship athlete under Olympics Kenya leads a team of four players, to represent the country in the seven-day event.

The team of two men and two ladies also include Josiah wandera, Doreen Juma & Lydia Setey. They will be accompanied by coaches Anthony Ringui and Mohammed Salat, with Head of delegation being James Oronge.

Ms. Winnie Kamau will be part of the delegation to represent Olympics Kenya as part of the team to review and assess the progress of the team in qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

“We are going to meet international players. We have watched their clips and how they train. We know the kind of competition to expect, and it will all boil down to the day of the match; how mentally and physically prepared you are, and what you can do on that table as per the coach’s instructions,” said Josiah Wandera on their preparedness for the event.

