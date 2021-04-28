Olympics Kenya lauds government action in doping claim

The National Olympic Committee- Kenya (Olympics Kenya), has lauded the government, for its recent swift action to counter an intended unwarranted attack on the country through unfounded allegations about systematic cover-up of doping cases among Kenyans.

“By inviting the relevant Government agencies to carry out investigations and arrests of the suspects who engaged in the fraudulent activities to authenticate their allegations for the intended mission to disparage Kenya’s global standing and reputation in sports performance and leadership in the global anti-doping efforts, the Ministry did our nation proud through this preemptive action. The Government demonstrated proactive alertness to protect our clean athletes from unfounded and malicious attacks from all quarters.” Said Paul Tergat

“We salute this effort to protect our hard working and clean athletes preparing to carry out national duty in the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and other global competitions ahead.” Tergat further added.

He also reiterated the country’s zero tolerance to doping in all its form and presentation, a fact enshrined and recognized in our constitution; that advocates for clean sports by expressly stating its commitment to respect the provisions of the Olympic Charter and the World Anti-Doping Code.

“Accordingly, we have invested efforts toward this objective such as our full support to our Anti-Doping Agency, ADAK and Athletics Kenya in their education and awareness campaigns among the athletes.” Said Tergat.

Further, Olympics Kenya has made arrangement to have all Olympic teams in camp schedule anti-doping education sessions as part of their camp schedule, for continuous awareness and education for the athletes.

Kenya is the second country in Africa to enact an anti-doping law. The Government also established the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya Act. No. 5 in 2016, which produced the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) to undertake all Anti-Doping Activities in Kenya. The Country’s Head of State, H.E. the President also signed into law the Anti-Doping Amendment Act (2020), further underscoring Kenya’s commitment to anti-doping efforts.

