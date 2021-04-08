Olympics Kenya sensitizes partners on marketing opportunities

Olympics Kenya hosted a webinar to sensitize partners, potential partners and the media in Kenya on the Olympics marketing opportunities and rights.

This is against the background of the Olympic rings being one of the most recognizable brand in the world.

The Olympic Movement has come up with guidelines on the use of the rings and other properties around it, including the torch, the images of the athletes during the Games, the names of the Games and others.

Olympics Kenya was keen to sensitize corporates on the Olympics, the Olympic brand, the properties owned by the IOC and extended to the NOCs, the assets that Olympics Kenya holds, as well as legal requirements, and most importantly, to inform corporates on the opportunity they have to support and associate with the most successful Olympic Team in Africa, Kenya.

The webinar that was streamed via zoom was attended by Kenyan corporate representatives in marketing, as well as media editors and national sports federations.

The four-person panel was led by the President of Olympics Kenya, Dr. Paul Tergat. The president’s main message was informing corporates that the objective of Olympic marketing is to manage commercial activities so that the ultimate beneficiaries are the athletes, who are at the center of the Olympic Movement.

He was joined in the panel by a corporate sports sponsor Ms. Ann Joy Michira, who is the head of Marketing – Beers at East Africa Breweries Limited.

Ms. Michira, representing East Africa Breweries who have been one of the biggest sports sponsors in Kenya, gave her own account of how Olympics sponsorship can work for a brand while promoting the Kenyan athlete mentioned: “If a sponsorship is worked on well within the space created, then it will work for all partners. People are also connected and invested in outcomes; it needs to be a consisted investment so that you build a long-term investment.”

She advised any potential partners to, “Create a symbiotic relation, because everyone should benefit from a sponsorship. And also, to ensure there is a brand fit. Corporates and brand owners should look into this as they are considering a partnership, and be very deliberate in making the partnership work.”

Weighing in on why it is important for local partners to be involved, she mentioned that, “Even though Olympics is a global brand, it is importance for local partners to activate in the country, so as to tell the story of our sports people, and to associate with the global brand. If we tell the stories to Kenyans, we are able to bring it closer home, and Kenyans will feel involved in celebrating those wins, and also inspire the next generation.”

