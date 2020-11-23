Omah Lay strolls through What Have We Done’s silky bangers with confidence and star power.

Breakout Nigerian artist Omah Lay releases his breezy new EP What Have We Done. It’s a vibrant collection, showcasing the rising luminary’s cool and dynamic sound. We are talking about soaring hooks, Afrobeat rhythms, and slick flexes. The EP is smooth and easygoing, yet filled with a variety of textures.

Omah Lay was anointed BET’s “Amplified International Artist of the Month” and has received support from the likes of Saweetie and Swizz Beats.

This new EP positions Omah Lay, who has garnered over 162.3 million streams, in the vanguard of international music. He’s been grinding all year to make that a reality. In early November, he dropped the simmering song “Damn” with 6LACK, which shows up as the final track on What Have We Done. It landed in eight Apple Music playlists, including R&B flagship playlist R&B Now (cover) and African flagship playlist Africa Now. It also garnered support on seven Spotify playlists, including New Music Friday, African Heat (Spotify’s flagship African playlist), We Everywhere, and Signed XOXO. A solo version of that song appeared on the summer EP Get Layd, which also features popular singles like “Bad Influence” and “Lo Lo.”

