Omah Lay releases visuals for ‘Understand’

Shot in Ghana, the visual opens with a tense exchange, which finds an unarmed Omah Lay surrounded by men with machetes, knives, and bats. The clip jumps from romantic moments to the aftermath of a melee as he confidently walks through the fray. Stylish and vibrant scenes include a nighttime boat ride and a jet-setting star ready to take flight again. The editing moves in lockstep with the afrobeat bounce and hook.

Upon release, ‘Understand‘ amassed over 10 million global streams and tons of online chatter. This single notably marked his reunion with Tempoe, who produced last year’s breezy, introspective hit “Godly,” Omah Lay’s strengths as a songwriter and vocalist are in full bloom. “I enter rain ‘coz I give you umbrella / I thought we in this together,” he sings in disbelief. His silky vocals carry so much emotion—even when submerged beneath the soothing production, you can feel every bit of hurt and confusion in his voice.