Omah Ley and Tems are finally free.

It was the craziest thing when the Ugandan police pounced Nigerian stars Omah Ley and Tems and had them arrested. This happened when they held a concert in Uganda’s capital Kampala this past Saturday night. The two musicians, their manager, and four others were arrested for breaching coronavirus rules and were charged with ‘negligently doing acts likely to spread infectious diseases’. (Read: Cornavirus).

Uganda! Thank you so much! Rebel gang worldwide! ??? pic.twitter.com/AGZGvNRPx2 — TEMS (@temsbaby) December 12, 2020

The crew have been in remand since Monday but the cases against them have been withdrawn. Following this arrest, Nigerian musicians such as Burna Boy Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Patoranking and Fireboy DML put up a united front in bringing light to the matter and the hashtags #FreeOmahLay and #FreeTems were trending on social media.

The musicians were released yesterday to the relief of many.

Tell Us What You Think