Omamo in Athens as Kenya seeks to strengthen ties with Greece

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Raychelle Omamo landed in Athens, Greece on Sunday ahead of her two-day official visit to the Hellenic Republic.

The CS was received by Kenya’s Ambassador to Italy & Greece Amb. Jackline Yonga, alongside the country’s Honorary Consul in Greece Vicky Pantazopoulou & Amb. Angeline Musili, a Director at MFA.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Omamo’s visit aims at “deepening the longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries.”

“The Cabinet Secretary will use the opportunity to intensify cooperation in trade and investments.” A statement from MFA said

During the visit, Omamo has been scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the President of Greece Katerina Sskelaropoulou.

Thereafter, Omamo will meet her Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias where they will hold crucial talks, with a keen focus on areas of mutual benefit to Nairobi and Athens.