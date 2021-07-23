Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs CS Amb Omamo together with Treasury C.S Amb Yattani Friday met with visiting Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of Ireland Simon Coveney.

The three leaders met in Mombasa where they discussed bilateral relations between the two Countries.

They discussed Trade and bilateral issues particularly cooperation in agriculture and technology transfer and also cooperation at multilateral fora with both countries seating at the UN security council.

During the meeting the Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation was signed the agreement will reduce the tax burdens of foreign investors and provide legal security to investors

As well as bilateral relations, they discussed the security situation in the Horn of Africa, including the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Ireland and Kenya are both elected members of the UN Security Council.

The meetings took place during a three-day visit to the Horn of Africa, which concludes today.

“Ireland has long ties with the Horn of Africa region, including through education, business and trade, and I am delighted to further deepen those ties through this visit,” said Simon Coveney.

“The Horn of Africa is a priority for Ireland in our work on the Security Council, and we have been extremely active on issues in the region since taking up our seat on the Council. As we approach our presidency of the Council in September, I look forward to continuing to work with leaders from across the region, including our partners in Kenya who sit on the Security Council with us, to address the suffering caused by conflict in the region,” he added.