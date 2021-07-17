Omamo meets Blinken amid push to strengthen Kenya, US strategic partnership

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo has held a meeting with her United States counterpart Anthony Blinken in Washington.

In a statement from Kenya’s foreign affairs office, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations between Nairobi and Washington particularly economic recovery progammes in post-covid era.

MFA says the two also exchanged views on access to vaccines and post COVID-19 economic recovery progams. They further reviewed regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest to both countries.

Indeed, Blinken acknowledged that Kenya and the US have enjoyed cordial relations dating many years, promising to ensure that the ongoing partnership is of great benefit to citizens from both sides.

“We have a very important strategic partnership with Kenya. We are working together across the continent and beyond. We have a lot to talk about,” the United States Secretary of State said when he received CS Omamo in his office.