Omamo meets Blinken amid push to strengthen Kenya, US strategic partnership

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo has held a meeting with her United States counterpart Anthony Blinken in Washington.
In a statement from Kenya’s foreign affairs office, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations between Nairobi and Washington particularly economic recovery progammes in post-covid era.
MFA says the two also exchanged views on access to vaccines and post COVID-19 economic recovery progams. They further reviewed regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest to both countries.
Indeed, Blinken acknowledged that Kenya and the US have enjoyed cordial relations dating many years, promising to ensure that the ongoing partnership is of great benefit to citizens from both sides.
“We have a very important strategic partnership with Kenya. We are working together across the continent and beyond. We have a lot to talk about,” the United States Secretary of State said when he received CS Omamo in his office.
Blinken noted that good working relations with Kenya necessitated the world’s largest economy to offer vaccine donations to the East African country, to help inoculate its people given the covid-19 pandemic.
“Of course, we are very pleased to have been able to help with Covid and vaccines. There are 1.7 million vaccines that are enroute soon to Kenya,” Blinked said.
Omamo expressed Kenya’s gratitude to the US for the vaccine donations noting that America has stood with Kenya “throughout this difficult period and for emphasizing that there is hope and that all countries and build back better,”
“We both believe in the same principles, same values of democracy and the idea that there is hope in very person and that we can surmount our challenges through solidarity,” Omamo said in the meeting at State Department before she departed for the White House