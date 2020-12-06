Oman based Ghose set to drive VW Polo R5 on 2021 WRC Safari

Oman based driver Joey Ghose has penciled in the WRC Safari Rally Kenya among the events he will tackle next season behind the wheel of a new VW Polo R5.

The 2021 Safari Rally Kenya will be returning to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) after a 19 year hiatus on the weekend of June 24-27, 2021.

Ghose, who resides in Muscat, has plans to team up with London based Kenyan navigator Imran Khan in a Polo contraption similar to what the Rai siblings (Onkar and Tejveer) are running in the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC).

Joey is no stranger to Kenyan gravel events. He was formerly based in Kenya before moving to Oman. What’s more, he has over the past few years developed a penchant for Kenyan classic car events which include the iconic nine-day East African Safari Classic Rally and indeed the Mini Classics.

The VW Polo is currently in Wales according to Sonjoy De, who is also the Director of Rallying at MMS Team. Sonjoy will manage Joey on the Kenyan event, arguably the world’s toughest gravel test.

Melvyn Evans Motorsport will supply a New VW Polo R5 to Minti Motorsport which will run in the UAE, Oman Rally Championships, selected African Rally Championship and indeed Kenya’s WRC event. The car is in gravel specifications and being fine-tuned well in time for Africa’s premier event.

Melvyn Evans Motorsport will provide support and service for the VW Polo with Minti Motorsport providing local logistical and event management support.

Sonjoy said: “Yes, Joey has plans to take part in the iconic WRC Safari Rally. The car is being prepared in the UK and it’s not going to Oman. lfyn Evans is in charge of preparations in the UK.”