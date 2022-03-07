Omanyala headlines Kenya team to the World Athletics race walking championships

Athletics Kenya has selected a team to represent the country at the World Athletics Indoor Championships to be held on 18th – 20th March, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia

Africa’s 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala will lead Kenya’s team of 10 athletes and six officials to the World Indoor Championships set for March 18-20 this year in Belgrade, Serbia.

Omanyala will compete in the men’s 60m having recently smashed the national indoor 60m record when he ran 6.57 seconds at the World Indoor Tour in France.

World under-20 champion Noah Kibet and Collins Kipruto will compete in the men’s 800m while Naomi Korir and Eglay Nalianya will lead Kenya’s charge in the women’s race.

Edinah Jebitok and Abel Kipsang will compete in the women’s and men’s 1500m.

The men’s 3000m has Daniel Simiyu and Jacob Krop while Beatrice Chebet will compete in the women’s race.

The team will be led by veteran coach Barnabas Kitilit is set to leave the country on March 16.

The team, coached by 2017 World 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei, will leave the country on March 16