Omanyala sight set on Olympics as he intensifies preparations

Africa 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyal has intensified his preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris France.

Omanyala’s confidence has been boosted after being unveiled as one of the 117 athletes being supported by VISA.

“Becoming part of Team Visa has not only enhanced my path to the Olympics but has also brought a breath of fresh air to my preparations. The consistent support and collaboration with Visa empowers me to surpass my limits. I look forward to not only sharing the excitement of competition locally but also with athletes and fans globally”

Visa expressed their support to the athlete who is vying to become the first African athlete to win the 100m title at the Olympic Games.

“As Omanyala intensifies his preparations for the Olympics, we are immensely proud to support his quest. His commitment and dedication mirror Visa’s values of resilience and inclusivity. We stand united with him as he readies himself for the global stage both on and off the track’’, Said Eva Ngigi,Visa Kenya Country Manager.

In August 2021, Omanyala became the first Kenyan sprinter to break the ten second barrier before setting a new African record of 9.77 seconds in September. He officially became the African champion in June 2022, before becoming the first Kenyan in 60 years to win gold in the 100-metre race at the Commonwealth Games.

Team Visa athlete program has co-opted over 600 Olympic and Paralympic athletes into their program selected based on their athletic achievements, community involvement.