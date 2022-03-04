Omay Lay, King Kaka, Band Beca and Ye top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Bam Bam” by Camilla Cabello, Ed Sheeran.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world. As such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, King Kaka is back with new music this time called “Wasi Wasi” and so is Moji Baba with his newly released single “Unanicheki”. On the trending Mbuzi Gang continue to top Kenyan charts; they make the list this week for their newly released music video to their song “Wah Wah” with Katapilla and Silverstone Barz. They also have a new song out now called “Sijanona.”

Regionally, this week we feature Nigerian musician Omah Lay who has teamed up with American singer Justin Bieber for their new song “Attention”. Another testament to the fact that African music is taking the world by storm.

Internationally, the world and hip-hop fans are still reacting to Kanye’s “Eazy” music video which features Kanye kidnapping and burying Pete Davidson. The single was released for Kanye’s Donda 2 album and features The Game.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

King Kaka – Wasi Wasi

Moji Shortbaba – Unanicheki

Kane Brown – Leave You Alone

Omah Lay feat Justin Bieber – Attention

Mbuzi Gang ft. Katapilla, Silverstone Barz – Wah Wah

Magix Enga – Madiaba

Manolo – Aliniskia

Noel Nderitu – Waweza

Exray Taniua Ft Odi Wa Muranga & Mejja – Sijanona

Khalid – Last Call

The Game, Kanye West – Eazy

Swat Matire feat Band Beca – Whine

Finesse ft Buju – Pheelz

Adekunle – Mercy