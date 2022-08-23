Ombati: Azimio petition in tandem with American war strategy

City lawyer and advocate of the high court Omwanza Ombati has equated the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Presidential petition at the Supreme Court of Kenya to American war strategy.

Odinga and his running mate and co-petitioner Martha Karua who rejected the outcome of August 9 exercise are seeking 23 reliefs, including an order for inspection of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers and scrutiny of the rejected and spoilt votes.

Ombati who runs Nchogu, Omwanza & Nyasimi Company Advocates having been in the profession for 18 years said out of 9 petitions filed on Monday challenging the declaration of President-Elect William Ruto, Odinga’s petition is a more substantive one.

Hon RAO has 14 principal complaints agst the Elections. Briefly, the strategy to file 8 cordinated petitions is in tandem to the American war strategy known as-shock & awe. However, in the theatre of the courtroom, every allegation is as strong as the evidence that is presented. — Omwanza Ombati (@omwanza) August 22, 2022

Last week the electoral commission chief, Wafula Chebukati, declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the election by a slim margin with Odinga narrowly losing to Ruto by around 230,000 votes or less than two percentage points.

Four out of seven election commissioners dissented, saying the tallying of results had not been transparent.

“One of the claims made in the RAO petition is about vote dumps and staging. That forms 34A could be held in abeyance and released from a second server; ie not IEBC originated. The massively dumped in the system. This claim was first made by Donald Trump, when he lost to Joe Biden” remarked Ombati

Odinga, who was making his fifth bid for the top job, also approached the appex court in August 2017, when President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner of the presidential race.

He subsequently boycotted the repeat polls on grounds of lack of confidence in the polls agency IEBC

The Supreme Court has 14 days from the date of the filing to hear the petition and give a verdict.

If the court upholds the results, Ruto will become Kenya’s fifth president since independence from Britain in 1963, taking over the reins of a country battling surging inflation, high unemployment and a crippling drought.

