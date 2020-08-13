Ombudsman demands for transparency on COVID-19 funds

The Commission on Administrative Justice is threatening to take action against government institutions that fail to disclose information and expenditure of COVID-19 funds.

Led by the Commission’s Chair Florence Kajuju, the commission is demanding transparency on the funds received the expenditure and information on all contracts and their duration made public.

In order to rebuild the lost trust among the citizens, Kajuju said that providing all information will also prove accountability and transparency in government institutions

The Commission on administrative of Justice also referred to as the Ombudsman’s office has faulted key public officers who have failed to publicly disclose information on the utilization of COVID-19 funds.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“They must also avail the names of the service providers, contractors or individuals to whom the contracts have been awarded,” she said.

This comes amid concerns over the lack of crucial information and loss of funds meant to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kajuju called on government institutions tasked with spearheading the war on the virus to ensure transparency on funds received and how the money was spent.

The commission has warned it will take serious action on public officers who disobey their legal obligations.

Kajuju also cautioned the Ministry of Education against giving contradictory statements in reference to the opening of schools urging the ministry to be articulate in their reforms including community teaching.

In addition, they want tangible information on how learners with disabilities will access education out.