Ombudsman urges KQ, pilots to embrace alternative mechanism to resolve dispute

The Commission on Administrative Justice is calling on Kenya Airways Management and the Kenya Airline Pilots Association to find alternative avenues to resolve the ongoing dispute that affected the operations of the national carrier.

The commission Chairperson Florence Kajuju decried the protracted impasse saying it has been costly and therefore ought to be resolved in a timely manner to “mitigate and prevent against further public losses,”

“The impasse has caused has caused the suspension of air travel from 5th November 2022 which records serious negative implications not only for the airline but for the economy of Kenya as a whole,” Kajuju said in a statement.

