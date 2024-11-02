Ominicare Medical shut down for non-compliance following fatal surgery

Ominicare Medical Limited, operating as “Body by Design” in Nairobi, has been shut down by the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards following the tragic death of Lucy Wambui after a plastic surgery procedure at the facility.

Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the closure was prompted by a Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) investigation, which revealed serious non-compliance with medical regulations under Sections 4 and 15 of the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act (Cap 253).

According to Muthoni, the facility was operating below the required medical standards and failed to meet essential patient safety regulations, endangering the health and well-being of its patients.

The department emphasized that the immediate closure is necessary to protect public safety, pending corrective measures to bring the facility into compliance with patient safety standards.

Muthoni added that an in-depth investigation is currently underway into both the institution and the medical staff involved in Wambui’s treatment, with a focus on determining culpability and preventing future incidents of malpractice.

PS Muthoni reaffirmed the State Department’s commitment to maintaining high healthcare standards across Kenya, adding that further updates on the investigation would be shared as they become available.