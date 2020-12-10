Ommy will also drop his new single “Dede” at 4 pm today

Tanzanian musician, Ommy Dimpoz, has officially joined the Sony Music Entertainment Africa Family. He joins other African musicians like Sauti Sol, Tiwa Savage and Diamond Platnumz who have all signed on with international recording labels.

Speaking about his signing, Managing Director of Sony Music Entertainment Africa, Sean Watson, said, “It’s a proud moment having an artist of Ommy’s calibre make the decision to partner with us at Sony. We’re excited about joining forces with him to bring his amazing music to the ears of as many fans as we can.”

Ommy Dimpoz will drop a new music video for his song “Dede” featuring natives DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi and Prince Bulo in light of the new partnership at 4 pm today. The video for “Dede” sees a fashionably styled Ommy Dimpoz move through a selection of performance scenes while flanked by choreographed dancers.

“I am excited and honoured to join Sony Music Africa, home of talented artists globally. This partnership is a very important step in my music career at the right time in my life, to see my growth and diversity in the music career. I am looking forward to a great partnership and a very successful venture with Sony Music Africa,” Ommy said of his signing with Sony.

