Omoka na AFCON: How you can be a daily winner on Odibets

One of Kenya’s fastest-growing betting sites Odibets has launched a one-of-a-kind promo dubbed “Omoka na AFCON” that is set to see several betting fanatics on their platform walk away with various cash prizes from just placing bets.

This promo is set to run concurrently with the African Cup of Nations tournament that is set to start on the 9th of January to the 6th of February. In order for one to participate in the promo, he/she is required to place a cash bet on any AFCON game on the Odibets bet site using a stake of 49/= or more.

After placing their bet, they will automatically enter into the draw that will enable them to win various daily and weekly prizes. Winners will receive their various prizes(cash) credited to their OdiBets’ accounts.

The prizes will be as follows:

200 daily winners of Sh500 each.

1 Grand winner of Sh1,000,000/= on 7th February 2022.

Speaking during the launch of the promo, Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said the betting firm decided to come up with the promo as a way of welcoming its customers into the new year.

“We decided to launch this promo as a way of welcoming our loyal customers into the new year, this year will be big as we are looking into revamping the Odibets platform thus giving punters a new user experience,” said Aggrey Sayi.

Early last month, Odibets launched the ‘Shinda mbuzi ya krisi’ promo that saw 100 lucky punters win ‘mbuzis’ worth Ksh 5,000 daily.