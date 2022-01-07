Omoka na AFCON: How you can be a daily winner on Odibets

ByKBC Reporter
Tags

One of Kenya’s fastest-growing betting sites Odibets has launched a one-of-a-kind promo dubbed “Omoka na AFCON” that is set to see several betting fanatics on their platform walk away with various cash prizes from just placing bets.

This promo is set to run concurrently with the African Cup of Nations tournament that is set to start on the 9th of January to the 6th of February. In order for one to participate in the promo, he/she is required to place a cash bet on any AFCON game on the Odibets bet site using a stake of 49/= or more.

After placing your bet, users will automatically enter into a draw that will enable them to win various daily and weekly prizes.

After placing their bet, they will automatically enter into the draw that will enable them to win various daily and weekly prizes. Winners will receive their various prizes(cash) credited to their OdiBets’ accounts.

The prizes will be as follows:

200 daily winners of Sh500 each.

1 Grand winner of Sh1,000,000/= on 7th February 2022.

Speaking during the launch of the promo, Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said the betting firm decided to come up with the promo as a way of welcoming its customers into the new year.

“We decided to launch this promo as a way of welcoming our loyal customers into the new year, this year will be big as we are looking into revamping the Odibets platform thus giving punters a new user experience,” said Aggrey Sayi.

Winners will receive their various prizes(cash) credited to their OdiBets’ accounts.

Early last month, Odibets launched the ‘Shinda mbuzi ya krisi’ promo that saw 100 lucky punters win ‘mbuzis’ worth Ksh 5,000 daily.

  

Latest posts

Obiri and Kiptanui dominate KDF Cross Country meet

Bernard Okumu

Cricket: daunting task awaits Kenya at the Commonwealth Games qualifiers

Bernard Okumu

SOYA AWARDS: Simon Kibai and Nancy Chelangat to battle for disability award

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More