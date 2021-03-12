Omondi and his wife material contestants released on police bond

Popular comedian Eric Omondi and the contestants in his wife material show have been released from police custody.

Omondi and the group of about 15 women were released from Central police station where they spent the night on a police bond of Ksh 50,000.

They were arrested Thursday evening by The Kenya Film Classification Board Compliance Officers as well as Police Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for producing and distributing unauthorised films dubbed “Wife Material.”

After the arrest KFCB CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua said Omondi will be arraigned in court for contravening the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 which provides that: No person shall exhibit any film at an exhibition to which the public are admitted or distribute such film unless he is registered as an exhibitor or distributor by the Board and issued with a certificate.

The act further provides that no film or class of film shall be distributed, exhibited, or broadcast, either publicly or privately, unless the board has examined it and issued a certificate of approval in respect thereof and finally any person who exhibits any film in contravention of the provisions of subsection (1) or subsection (2) shall be guilty of an offence.

It is not the first time Mutua and Omondi are colliding with the KFCB CEO previously on record saying Omondi’s antics are immoral, and his recently launched studios in Lavington, Nairobi, are nothing but brothels where young girls are being sexually molested.

Following his release, Omondi is set to appear in court on Thursday 18th March to repsond to the charges.

