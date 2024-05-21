On form Cheche Ababu eager to go the extra mile in circuit racing

On form Cheche Ababu eager to go the extra mile in circuit...

Having already taken some impressive scalps in circuit racing, rising star Cheche Ababu hopes to raise the bar even higher by achieving newer limits in his non-turbo buggy contraption.

Cheche has been in fine form in the Kenya National Autocross Championship this season and his results have spoken for themselves, with two back to back wins in the 10-leg national Autocross seriss and another victory in the Rallycross.

With an apparently insatiabke appetite for success, Cheche racked up his latest victory at the Kasarani SSS racetrack over the weekend beating Gitau Munene, Muaz Adil and Karamveer Singh Roprai.

Over and above sweet victory, Cheche also earned two bonus points in the championship for setting the Fastest Time of the Day (FTD) in the second heat which he cleared in 02.23.028 minutes.

And after the cumulative three heat classifications, Cheche savoured a cumulative total of 07.27.42 minutes, 8 sevonds clear off his closest challenger and buddy Munene.

Asked about his steady drive sso far in the championship, Cheche expounded: “Am happy to win round 4 of the rally cross, my second win in a row in this very competitive national championship. The win came hot on the heels of the RallyCross (RX) two weeks ago, which I also won. Round 4 of the Autocross Championship in Kasarani was a good run, from the practice session through the three main stages.”

Cheche continued; “Other than some little misfiring hitches with the buggy, it was largely smooth. Am enjoying the competition with my friend Gitau, who came second. We push each other to become better and better drivers. ‘Compe roho safi’. I thank the Western Kenya Motor Club who organised this round, the sponsors Shell and the Kenya Motorsport Federation. I am grateful to my family and fans for the big support. Our focus now shifts to round 5!”

During the wekend event, Amaan Ganatra, 15, chalked up a rare double in 2WD Non-Turbo Car and 4WD Turbo classes driving a RunX and an Evolution 9 respectively.

In the Two Wheel Drive Non-Turbo Car Class, Amaan beat Ian Duncan (Ford Capri Classic) and Jose Sardinha to the podium.

In the Four-Wheel Drive Turbo Class, Amaan beat reigning African rally junior champion Hamza Anwar to second while former 2WD Rally Champion Eric Bengi settled for third. Hamza nevertheless set the FTD in the third heat which he timed 02.11.260.

Neel Gohil, on the other hand, won the Open Class at the wheel of a Subaru which he’s hoping to upgrade to make it a lot more competitive and fun to drive.

He beat defending Open Class Champion John Kadivane.

Shabaz Anwar, son of the legendary Azar Anwar, beat former champion Wayne Fernandes to win Quad Bike Class.

Kadivane said: “Not the best of days, I experienced a driveshaft issue at the same spot during all heats. All in all. I am looking forward to the next race.”

Ankush Shah was all smiles after winning the Two Wheel Drive NT Buggy Cmass.

Ankush said; “The weekends race went very well. We took first place and achieved the fastest time of the day. During practice and heat one, the track was extremely slippery, so we focused on keeping it as clean as possible. Luckily, the track dried up for heats two and three, which allowed us to change our strategy and compete for the fastest time of the day. “

He went on: “Although we didn’t achieve the fastest overall time, winning first place in class and having the fastest time in our class made it all worthwhile. A huge thank you to Osho Chemical, Moskill, Margate Holdings, Buckley Stores, and Ventura Aviation for their incredible support.”