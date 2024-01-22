Onafriq, Alviere partner in cross-border payment solution

Onafriq has leveraged on the Alviere HIVE platform to provide financial access across borders from the United States to Africa.

The platform is a regulatory framework that offers an extensive range of configurable, branded financial products and services, including accounts, virtual and physical cards, wallets, payments, and global money transfers further creating a seamless, safe and secure experience for customers.

“With Alviere’s technology and regulatory coverage, and our extensive footprint across the continent, we will enable fast and secure remittances while facilitating financial access and economic prosperity for Africans,” said Onafriq founder and CEO, Dare Okoudju.

According to Alviere co-founder and CEO, Pedro Silva, they are committed to ensure security, fraud prevention and regulatory compliance with the Anti –Money Laundering (AML).

“Onafriq is uniquely positioned to be a global leader in fintech, revolutionizing cross-border payments throughout the African Diaspora; this partnership will enhance financial access for all people regardless of borders, history, or current means,” said Silva.

Onafriq provides cross-border and cross platform payment solutions across 40 African markets.

Statistics from World Bank show remittance flows to Sub-Saharan Africa are said to have increased by about 1.9 pc to a tune of USD 54 billion in 2023.