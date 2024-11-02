One Acre Smart Farming program launched in Yatta to empower youth

Kenyan youth have been urged to embrace smart agriculture as a pathway to reduce poverty and address food insecurity.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti highlighted the potential of modern agribusiness to unlock food self-sufficiency, not only in Kenya but across the region.

Speaking in Yatta during the launch of the One Acre Smart Farming program, the leaders emphasized that smart farming could be a powerful solution to youth unemployment.

“I invite Kenyan youth to pursue smart farming. If we utilize every acre and add value to our produce, the future of this continent will be brighter,” said Kalonzo, who also praised the program’s founder, Bishop David Masika, for his visionary approach.

Governor Wavinya announced that her administration would collaborate with Bishop Masika as an advisor on agriculture to boost food production in the county.

“We’ve constructed over 100 dams in Machakos, and we plan to stock them with fish fingerlings to provide a source of protein for our people,” she stated.