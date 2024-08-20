One arrested as 84kg of ivory seized in Kibwezi

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Serious Crime Unit and officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) have arrested a suspect and recovered approximately 84kgs of ivory.

The 57 year old suspect, identified as Sila Maweu was arrested during an intelligence led operation at Kambu area in Kibwezi Sub-county.

However, three accomplices managed to flee the scene leaving behind the ivory.

Maweu was arraigned before the JKIA law court where he pleaded guilty to two counts of dealing in endangered wildlife species among other charges.

The matter is slated for mention on August 26, 2024.

The DCI has vowed to allocate all necessary resources to ensure that the accomplices are apprehended and brought to justice.