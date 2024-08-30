One arrested as KRA impound over 40,000 litres of smuggled ethanol

Detectives have arrested one person in connection to smuggling 40,971 litres of ethanol valued at Ksh 26.9 million which was being transported to Limuru, Kiambu County.

A contingent of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday intercepted two tanker trucks each carrying 17,766 litres and 23,205 litres which had been concealed as imported molasses from Uganda.

Edward Nandwa Otundo, who was one of the tanker drivers, was nabbed as his accomplices fled.