One arrested as police intensify hunt for criminals targeting motorists

Police in Nakuru are holding one suspect in connection with a spate of robberies targeting motorists in the region and its environs.

DCI detectives supported by officers from the crime research and intelligence bureau and operation action team nabbed Joseph Ndung’u Waweru in Kiamunyeki area following intelligence leads.

The suspect is said to be part of a five man gang that attacked Ms Nelly Cherop Kosgei on Valentine’s Day in neighboring Naivasha. The gang members are said to have accosted their victim at her house and held her hostage from 9PM to 2 am.

According to a police report at the Naivasha police station, the victim was at her house with her two children and the house help, when five men, four of whom were dressed in jungle uniforms, stormed into the house while armed with crude weapons.

After subduing the family with threats to kill if they raised alarm, they ransacked the house for valuables before disappearing with two TV sets, two laptops, a JBL sound bar and four mobile phones. The gang then loaded the valuables in the complainant’s motor vehicle and sped off.

According to police, Waweru was arrested in possession of the vehicle stolen from Cherop fitted with fake registration plates.

Also recovered from the suspect were six sim cards, a pair of jungle green trousers, pliers, 14 steel tyre nuts, aerosol paint spray, a brown folded carton for carrying extra car registration plates and foreign currencies of different denominations.