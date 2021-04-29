One body of Kitengela missing men found in Murang’a

The body of one of four men who mysteriously disappeared after taking lunch in a Kitengela restaurant on April 19, has been found lying in a Murang’a mortuary.

The family members of the four men who visited Murang’a Level 5 hospital mortuary on Thursday confirmed the identity of the body of Elijah Oboung aged 35.

Oboung’s body which was bungled in a gunny-sack was found last week on Thursday dumped at a bridge on River Mukungai which borders Kiharu and Kangema division.

Also Read->Police following lead in search for 4 men who went missing in Kitengela

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



By then, police could not identify the body, which was naked with injuries on hands and legs.

Murang’a County Criminal Investigation Officer Mr. Daniel Kandie said police officers were in the process of identifying the body before the relatives confirmed it was that of their kin.

“The relatives today showed up and confirmed the body of one Elijah Oboung who was among the four men abducted last week in Kitengela area,” Kandie told KNA.

Obuong’s relatives refused to talk to the media arguing members of the press have been depicting their missing kin as wanted criminals.

The CCIO said the right procedure will be followed before the family is allowed to pick the body saying the postmortem will have to be done.

Residents of the area where the body was found dumped lamented that on several occasions bodies from other areas have been dumped there saying the incidences have left many living in fear.

The four, Benjamin Amache, Brian Oduor, Jackson Anyango Ochieng and Elijah Obuong vanished at around 1pm on Monday last week a few minutes after taking lunch in a Kitengela restaurant.

A vehicle they were using was found abandoned in a parking lot several metres from the restaurant where they took lunch.

Tell Us What You Think