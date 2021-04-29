One body of Kitengela missing men found in Murang’a

Written By: KNA

Murang’a mortuary where the body of one of four men who went missing last Monday in Kitengela was found lying.

The body of one of four men who mysteriously disappeared after taking lunch in a Kitengela restaurant on April 19, has been found lying in a Murang’a mortuary.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The family members of the four men who visited Murang’a Level 5 hospital mortuary on Thursday confirmed the identity of the body of Elijah Oboung aged 35.

Oboung’s body which was bungled in a gunny-sack was found last week on Thursday dumped at a bridge on River Mukungai which borders Kiharu and Kangema division.

Also Read  Kenya records 495 new Covid-19 cases as 19 succumb

Also Read->Police following lead in search for 4 men who went missing in Kitengela

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

By then, police could not identify the body, which was naked with injuries on hands and legs.

Murang’a County Criminal Investigation Officer Mr. Daniel Kandie said police officers were in the process of identifying the body before the relatives confirmed it was that of their kin.

“The relatives today showed up and confirmed the body of one Elijah Oboung who was among the four men abducted last week in Kitengela area,” Kandie told KNA.

Also Read  Justice Koome expresses gratitude to JSC for nomination

Obuong’s relatives refused to talk to the media arguing members of the press have been depicting their missing kin as wanted criminals.

The CCIO said the right procedure will be followed before the family is allowed to pick the body saying the postmortem will have to be done.

Residents of the area where the body was found dumped lamented that on several occasions bodies from other areas have been dumped there saying the incidences have left many living in fear.

Also Read  Veteran Journalist and columnist Philip Ochieng dies aged 82

The four friends went missing in Kitengela, Kajiado County on Monday, April 19, 2021. [Courtesy]
The four, Benjamin Amache, Brian Oduor, Jackson Anyango Ochieng and Elijah Obuong vanished at around 1pm on Monday last week a few minutes after taking lunch in a Kitengela restaurant.

A vehicle they were using was found abandoned in a parking lot several metres from the restaurant where they took lunch.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Claire Wanja

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR