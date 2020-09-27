One dead, 3 injured following a Hyena attack in Samburu

A young boy has died while 3 others sustained serious injuries after a hyena attacked them at Suguta Marmar area in Samburu County.

Samburu Central Deputy Police Commander Abdikadir Malicha said the boy succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Samburu county referral hospital in Maralal town.

The deceased was in the company of his young sister who also sustained injuries on her legs and hands after the attack while they were looking after the family’s goats.

The girl, a class two pupil is in a stable condition but undergoing treatment at Samburu county referral hospital.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mr Malicha said two other people who responded to save the children’s lives from the hyena attack were sustained injuries as well.

“The police responded and a total of four people were rushed to hospital with injuries, unfortunately the boy died while undergoing treatment, another one is still in hospital while two others were treated and discharged,” he said.

The Deputy Police Commander reveled that members of the public managed to corner the hyena before killing it.

Residents have now called on the National government through Kenya Wildlife Service to enhance residents’ protection against the wild animals.

They have also urged the Government to speed up compensation for human wildlife conflict victims in the region.