One dead, police vehicle torched by demonstrators in Emali

A man was shot dead and a police vehicle torched by demonstrators in Emali town during Wednesday’s anti-government protests.

Confirming the incident, Makueni County Commissioner Kaburu Kaimba said, “the demonstrators became chaotic and started throwing stones at the police leading to death of the man and torching of the police vehicle, property of a police college.”

Elsewhere, attempts by Ukambani politicians led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to lead demos in Wote Town were thwarted by police officers who lobbed tear gas to disperse their supporters.

Meanwhile, transport along major roads in Makueni County was disrupted after a section of Matatu owners withdrew their vehicles from the road.

A spot check by KNA revealed the presence of only a handful of travelers and vehicles at major bus parks in Wote and Emali towns.

Transport along the busy Mombasa-Nairobi Highway was also disrupted briefly as demonstrators barricaded the road before they were dispersed by police.