One dead, scores injured in Nairobi-Nakuru highway accident

One person has died while several others have been injured following an accident involving four vehicles and a boda boda at Murungeti village along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The deceased was a motorcycle rider and was carrying his brother on their way to Nakuru. Eyewitnesses said the rider attempted to overtake three lorries when their motorcycle hit a pothole tossing them in the air.

The rider fell on the road and was crashed by the lorry behind him while his brother fell by the roadside.

Their motorcycle veered towards the oncoming traffic causing the drivers to loose control of their vehicles.

Subsequently, 10 vehicles were involved in the accident.

Area residents of the area have called upon drivers to be more vigilant during this foggy season.