One dead, several injured as gang attacks revellers in Kajiado

One person died Saturday night while several others were left nursing serious injuries after a gang descended on revellers at a drinking den in Korompoi, Kajiado East Sub-county.

According to one of the revellers Shem Ondieki, a group of about 10 of them were drinking chang’aa at a house in Korompoi area when the area assistant chief Agnes Sayia stormed the premises together with an unknown group of people and descended on them with kicks and blows.

Ondieki said they screamed for help and the villagers who came to their rescue were also beaten up and it was police on patrol who came to their rescue.

“We were drinking alcohol when suddenly unknown people led by the assistant chief stormed in and started beating us asking where we had hidden the chang’aa. We shouted for help and that’s when police on patrol came to our rescue,” said Ondieki.

He said many of them sustained serious injuries and they were taken to a nearby hospital in a police vehicle where one of them was pronounced dead on arrival.

Three women who sustained serious injuries were admitted at the hospital while seven men were treated for minor injuries and discharged.

A doctor who attended to the deceased said he was bleeding profusely when he was brought in and had lost a lot of blood. The body was moved to the City Mortuary in Nairobi.

However, the assistant chief denied the accusation that she had led a gang to attack the revellers at the drinking den.

Sayia said she was only responding to distress calls by the revellers who had been attacked by an unknown group of people.

The assistant chief said on arrival at the scene, she found three people lying on the ground with injuries they claimed were inflicted by some youth who raided the home at around 7 pm.

“I heard some people screaming at a location near my home and I walked there but on arrival, the attackers dispersed and ran into different directions. Had I not gone there in time, many more people would have been seriously hurt,” said Sayia.

Kajiado East Sub-county police commander Kinyua Mugambi confirmed the incident, adding that investigations into the episode were on-going.

“The area assistant chief received information that there were people contravening the curfew order and in the process of trying to arrest them, some were injured and one lost his life. We have recorded statements and investigations into the incident have been launched,” he said.