One dead, several injured in Nakuru-Eldoret highway accident

One person has died while several others have sustained injuries following an early morning road accident involving three Isuzu motor vehicles and a Mercedes Benz trailer at Mustard area along Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

According to a statement by the National Police Service, the injured are currently receiving treatment at PGH Nakuru, as Kaptembwa Police Station commences investigation into the cause of the accident.

The National Police Service is appealing to all motorists to exercise extra caution on our roads to prevent road crashes.