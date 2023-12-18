One dead, three injured in scuffle between locals, KFS rangers in Narok

One person was fatally shot while three others were injured on Saturday during a scuffle between locals and Kenya Forest Service (KFS) rangers over the impounding of livestock found grazing in a gazetted forest in Narok South, Narok County.

According to the KFS, the rangers on patrol found six goats and six sheep grazing illegally within a newly planted forest without the owner and impounded them.

KFS said the two forest rangers were then confronted by a rowdy mob that consisted of more than 100 members at Chepalungu Trading Centre.

The group had blocked the road demanding for release of the livestock the two officers had impounded.

“While escorting the livestock to the camp for further necessary action, the duo encountered a hostile crowd at the Chepalungu trading centre. The rowdy mob consisted of more than 100 members of the public who blocked the road demanding for the release of the livestock,” said KFS.

KFS in addition said that the locals clobbered the rangers with crude weapons and in the melee that ensued, the officers opened fire, causing the death and injuries.

Police from the Nkoben Police Station and other rangers arrived and managed to control the situation.

Describing the incident as ‘unfortunate’ and ‘regrettable’, the Forest Service said, “The Service urges members of the public to remain calm as this regrettable incident is under investigation by the DCIO and ODPP.”

KFS says they acted as per the requirements of the Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2016, which prohibits unauthorised grazing in gazetted forests.