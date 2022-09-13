One person died while two others were seriously injured after a pit latrine they were constructing caved in at Mungai Chengecha primary school in Kiambu County Tuesday morning.

Area residents who heard screams from the school compound rushed to the scene, and managed to rescue the trio.

However the third one succumbed to the injuries sustained in the incident.

Residents have condemned the contractors for being reckless while undertaking public facilities project and thus exposing workers to danger.

Newly elected area MP Machua Waithaka regretted the loss of the young man’s life saying it could have been avoided.

He distanced himself from the project claiming it was started by his predecessor.

This comes a few months after another incident of the same nature occurred leaving four dead.

The injured were taken to Kiambu level 5 hospital for further treatment.