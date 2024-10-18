Liam Payne’s former One Direction bandmates say they are “completely devastated” about the passing of their fellow band member.

In a statement signed by Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles they said: “In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say”.

The pop star, who found fame on The X Factor in 2010, died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, police say.

Earlier Payne’s family said they were “heartbroken” as they paid tribute to a “kind, funny and brave soul”, after his death aged 31.

“We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time,” they said.

Liam was one of five members of One Direction.

The band’s statement added: “We will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.” and concluded: “We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam.”

Harry Styles, former One Direction band member shared a photo of Liam on Instagram, saying that he “lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve”.

“The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished of my life.

“I will miss him always, my lovely friend”.

Fellow member Louis Tomlinson also shared a separate tribute on his personal Instagram account, thanking Payne for being “the kind brother I’d longed all my life for.”

“Reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life,” he wrote.

He added he would also support Liam’s son.

“I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.”

Zayn Malik, who left the band in 2015, also shared a tribute on Instagram alongside a younger photo of him and Payne asleep in a car: “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time”.

Cause of death

Payne, who found fame on The X Factor in 2010, died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo, Buenos Aires, police say.

Police inspected the area where he fell, and found items including alcohol and a phone.

Medication was also found in his room.

In a statement, police said Payne’s body was discovered when an emergency crew were called to the hotel and that “everything indicates that the musician was alone when the fall happened”.

They added they believed Payne died at the scene and there were no injuries that suggested a third party had been involved.

Celebrities, stars and TV show ‘X Factor’ mourn Liam Payne

Following his death at around 17:00 on Wednesday, stars expressed their upset and posted memories of the dad who shared a son, Bear, with former partner Girls Aloud star Cheryl.

Former bandmate Harry’s mother Anne Twist paid tribute, posting a broken-hearted emoji on Instagram, captioning it: “Just a boy.”

Singer Rita Ora, who collaborated on a song with Payne in 2018, said she was “devastated” in a post on Instagram, adding that she “loved working with him so much”.

On Thursday, police in Buenos Aires said a preliminary autopsy suggested the One Direction star died from external and internal bleeding injuries.

They said the area where Payne fell had been inspected and items including alcohol and a phone had been discovered. Medication was found in his room.

Olly Murs, who starred on The X Factor a year before One Direction, also shared his condolences on Instagram, saying he was “lost for words” and described Payne’s death as “devastating”.

Murs said they “always had a good laugh” when they met, mostly talking about “how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF [X Factor] days and the tour we shared together.

“Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams, so to see his life now end so young hits hard. I’m truly gutted and devastated for his family and of course his son Bear losing a dad.”

Dermot O’Leary, who hosted The X Factor when Liam appeared, posted a photograph of the pair on stage, captioning the Instagram post: “The worst news.”

“I remember him as a 14-year-old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing,” he wrote.

“He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble.”

US singer Charlie Puth, a co-writer on Payne’s 2017 song Bedroom Floor, said he was in “shock” after Payne’s death.

Charlie posted images of the pair working together, alongside the caption “Liam was always so kind to me”.

The Wanted star Max George described his death as “absolutely devastating news”.

“Over the last few years I had the pleasure of getting to know him personally and spent some treasured time with him,” he said on Instagram.

“Liam was absolutely wonderful in terms of support when Tom [Parker] fell ill, performing at the Royal Albert Hall with us for Stand Up To Cancer.

“He supported me a lot personally after Tom passed. I will never forget that.

“He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone… I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace.”

The X Factor said they were “heartbroken” by his passing and were thinking of Payne’s loved ones and all who loved him.

“He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.”

On X, Rylan Clark, who was also a X Factor contestant, said the death was “so tragic” , while Jedward sent their condolences to Cheryl, his son Bear and “all the One Direction family”.

Football team West Bromwich Albion were “saddened” by the passing of “Baggies fan” Payne, and sent their thoughts to his loved ones.

Mcfly sent their love to Payne’s friends and family, and said they were “shocked and extremely sad to wake up to the news” of his death.

Liam Gallagher from Oasis, wrote on X: “Life is precious kids and you only get to do it once go easy.”

DJ and music producer Zedd, who featured alongside Payne on the 2017 song Get Low, called the singer’s death “absolutely heartbreaking”.

Boyband Backstreet Boys said: “Words can not express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now, and it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat.”

American singer and rapper Ty Dolla Sign said he would “miss” Payne, captioning videos and pictures on his Instagram story: “Just talked to you two days ago my guy.”