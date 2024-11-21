Family, friends and former bandmates have remembered Liam Payne at the One Direction star’s funeral, just over a month after he died at the age of 31.

The private service took place on Wednesday in Amersham in Buckinghamshire, north-west of London.

Payne’s former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik were among the mourners, alongside Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy and his former partner Cheryl, with whom he shares a son.

Payne’s coffin arrived at the church on a white horse-drawn hearse carrying floral tributes spelling the words “son” and “daddy”.

After the service, four pallbearers carried the coffin from St Mary’s Church, followed by his parents and Cheryl.

Her Girls Aloud bandmates Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts also attended the service, as did One Direction’s former label boss Simon Cowell, who was seen comforting the family.

Presenters James Corden, Marvin and Rochelle Humes, Scott Mills and Adrian Chiles were also among the mourners.

Other floral tributes at the funeral included one in the shape of a set of 10-pin bowling pins and ball, a reference to one of Payne’s favourite pastimes.

A small crowd of locals and onlookers gathered outside the church, but fans largely stayed away, with members of the One Direction group on Reddit reminding others that “memorials are for fans, funerals are for family”.

Payne lived in the nearby village of Chalfont St Giles.