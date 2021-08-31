One feared dead, several rescued after unfinished building collapses

by Muraya Kamunde
One person died while unknown number feared trapped after a five- storey building under construction collapsed in Gachie, Kiambu county.

Several workers managed to escape from the rubble in the 3 pm incident. The injured were rushed to Kihara Hospital for treatment.

The nine who were rescued from the rubble and rushed to Kihara Level IV Hospital with injuries are in stable condition.

The building is said to have caved in at around 2 pm when the workers were putting up a slab for the sixth floor.

According to witnesses some of those trapped in the building were painters and welders working on the windows of the building. Witnesses described the collapsed building as having been hastily constructed.

A search and rescue mission is still underway and personnel from the National Disaster Management Unit and the National Construction Authority are at the scene to assess what could have caused the building to tumble down.

  

