One game at a time; says KCB Coach Curtis Olago 





Ahead of the 2021 Kenya Cup season which will kick off on Saturday 27 February 2021, after clearance from the Ministry of Sport, the 7 time champions KCB are hoping for a great show.

According to the team head coach Curtis Olago, they would be seeking to replicate their previous glittering show in the competition during the upcoming campaign.

“Due to Covid we are not at where we were last season, but given the time that we have been given to condition and train and get to good level we are going to struggle a bit but we are up to the task, both as coaches in the departments and the management. This is what we have been yearning for we expect to take a game at a time obviously polishing our mistakes and refining the little things that we might have lost from last season so it’s still a lot of work to be done and we are hoping to improve to make sure we get better and better at what we do” noted Olago.

Defending champions KCB is set, for their Saturday encounter with promoted Strathmore side in their match opener that ended prematurely last season due to the effects of Covid-19 virus on sporting activities.

Speaking during their last training session before they hit the ground running on Saturday in a tough fixture, Olago said that he is confident of the team’s strength so far and that the team is working hard on the turf to get their fitness back after being out for a whole year.

“Due to the Covid pandemic, we have stayed out of the game for a long time but our preparations so far have been good, we have put in the hard yards, the boys have been working very hard, they have sacrificed a lot for the last four weeks and we expect to be 40% or 50% fit as we play our first match of the season” he added.

The captain, Curtis Lilako is also optimistic that they will be having a successful season and that he expects the team to start the season on a high note as they face Strathmore side.

“As a team we are still in the preparation mood, there is so much work we have done and the upcoming challenge against Strathmore will be something good for us to get our bodies rolling and I believe as a team we are ready for it.” Said Lilako.

Olago who is also the U20 national team tactician also confirmed that the team is in good shape and he has a full squad to choose from; with most players being back from injuries despite some of this players being away with the national 7s team in Spain for Madrid Invitational tournament.

The winner of the league will be the team that accumulates the most points at the close of the season.

Eight teams namely KCB, Kabras Sugar, Nakuru, Menengai Oilers, Blak Blad, Kenya Harlequin, Strathmore Leos and MMUST will play in the Kenya Cup from 27 February while the other four namely Nondescripts, Impala, Homeboyz and Mwamba are not ready to play for various reasons shared with the organizers and as a result, are excluded from this season’s fixtures.

The 2021 season will not have relegation and promotion.

