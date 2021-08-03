One Kenya Alliance convenes PG meeting after NASA collapse

A meeting called for members of parliament allied to One Kenya Alliance (OKA) has kicked off at a Nairobi Hotel.

The meeting whose main agenda has not been communicated is expected, among other things, to provide a road map on how parties in the alliance will move forward in readiness for the next general elections.

This is especially so given that three parties in the coalition namely; Wiper, Amani National Congress and Ford Kenya have been members of the National Super Alliance (NASA), whose demise was almost confirmed last week following the withdrawal of Raila Odinga-led ODM party.

OKA principals Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, his KANU counterpart Gideon Moi, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula of Ford Kenya convened Tuesday’s meeting and they will be in attendance.

Developing……