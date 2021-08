The One Kenya Alliance has moved to woe leaders from Central Kenya and the Coast region in the run up to the 2022 general election. Led by four principals Kalonzo Musoka of Wiper, Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya, Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress and Gideon Moi of KANUthe alliance members meeting in Naivasha Nakuru County will also review the report of a 12-member technical committee which will set in motion the coalition’s election campaigns program.