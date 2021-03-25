One Kenya Alliance says recent by-elections outcome a sign of things to come

ANC, KANU, Wiper, and Ford Kenya party leaders have cautioned rivals to ignore them at their own political peril.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Nairobi on Thursday, the four leaders noted that the recent mini-polls in Matungu and Kabuchai constituencies, as well as that of the Machakos Senatorial race, have proven that their unity can no longer be taken for granted.

“The just-concluded by-elections in various parts of the country and the victory which we celebrate here today is a clear indication that the country is keen on a new transformational agenda that not only unites this country but also all-inclusive.” They said

Buoyed by these victories, the alliance bringing together Senator Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Moses Wetangula is promising to henceforth move forward with a purpose to unite this country through what they termed as a transformative agenda that seeks to create equal opportunities for all Kenyans.

They insist that they will provide the leadership that the country so much desires.

“This alliance is a breath of fresh air from the toxic and divisive politics this country has witnessed in the past.” The leaders said in a statement

“We are taking these initial steps to bring the country together under the umbrella of One Kenya Alliance so that we can have common objectives and develop solutions to the issues facing Kenyans,” Mudavadi remarked during the press conference

To launch its political activities as a unit, the group disclosed that it will spearhead the BBI agenda especially in persuading Kenyans to rally behind the initiative.

“We are forging solid partnerships with leaders with whom we share a vision for a peaceful, united, secure, and prosperous nation.” KANU’s Gideon Moi said

“Today, therefore, marks the beginning of our resolve to traverse the entire country and reach out to all Kenyans with the aim of rolling out our vision for a united and secure nation where every Kenyan has an equal opportunity to prosper.” They concluded