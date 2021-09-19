One Kenya Alliance still intact says Gideon Moi

by Claire Wanja
Gideon Moi

KANU Party Chairman Gideon Moi says One Kenya Alliance (OKA) is still intact, stating that all the principals were together and solid.

Speaking at Kinyui Salvation Army Citadel in Matungulu, Machakos County on Sunday, Moi expressed confidence that OKA will form the next government.

He said as OKA principals they will ensure they stick together until they get to the ballot in 2022 general election.

The Baringo Senator said high costs of fuel were posing to be among the major challenges Kenyans face.

Matungulu MP Stephen Mule said he will petition the government to lower the escalated fuel prices. Moi said as a senate, they will support Mule’s intended petition to lower fuel prices ones he tabled it in parliament.

Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu Kavindu said fuel prices in the country must go down to save Kenyans from economic burdens.

  

