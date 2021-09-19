One Kenya Alliance still intact says Gideon Moi

KANU Party Chairman Gideon Moi says One Kenya Alliance (OKA) is still intact, stating that all the principals were together and solid.

Speaking at Kinyui Salvation Army Citadel in Matungulu, Machakos County on Sunday, Moi expressed confidence that OKA will form the next government.

The institution of the church remains a critical cog in the progress of our country. Therefore, we must respect its sanctity at all costs and guard it against political expediency. In Kinyui Salvation Army Citadel in Matungulu, Machakos County for Sunday service. pic.twitter.com/svRbQFl3ZQ — Gideon K. Moi (@MoiGideon) September 19, 2021

He said as OKA principals they will ensure they stick together until they get to the ballot in 2022 general election.

The Baringo Senator said high costs of fuel were posing to be among the major challenges Kenyans face.

After church service and fundraiser, Hon. Gideon Moi while addressing the press in Matungulu, Machakos County called on Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority to review the price of fuel downwards for the subsequent period. pic.twitter.com/W3VjY82vWm — The KANU Party (@KANUParty_ke) September 19, 2021

Matungulu MP Stephen Mule said he will petition the government to lower the escalated fuel prices. Moi said as a senate, they will support Mule’s intended petition to lower fuel prices ones he tabled it in parliament.

Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu Kavindu said fuel prices in the country must go down to save Kenyans from economic burdens.